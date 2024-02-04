Bryan Keith is now an official member of the AEW roster.

The Bounty Hunter has been working for the promotion for the last several months, where he’s constantly won over the crowd with his in-ring performances. However, he has been on the losing end of most of his matches.

Keith had another major opportunity on this evening’s AEW Collision when he challenged Eddie Kingston for the AEW Continental Triple Crown Championship. Despite losing, the Texas crowd showered Keith with cheers, which came at a convenient time as Tony Schiavone revealed after the matchup that Keith is officially All Elite.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the news shortly afterward on social media. He writes, “He fought an amazing battle tonight on #AEWCollision, and now it’s official: @bountykeith is All Elite! Congratulations BK!”