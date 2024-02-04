Adam Copeland has been announced for next Saturday’s AEW Collision from Henderson, Nevada.

AEW announced this evening’s that the fans will hear from the Rated-R Superstar in one week’s time.

What will The Rated-R Superstar have to say about being #3 on the Rankings? We find out NEXT WEEK on Collision LIVE from Las Vegas! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/sccEwu60rq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2024

This is the first thing confirmed for next week’s Collision. Follow Wrestling Headlines for more updates.