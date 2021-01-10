D’Lo Brown made an appearance on the latest installment of X-Pac’s podcast, X-PAC 12360, to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about the reason behind wearing the vest as a gimmick to the ring. Here is what he had to say:

“When the vest idea was given to me, I hated it. I hated the concept. I thought everyone was going to call me Johnny Bench. But then after I sat and thought about it, I was like, I’m not a super heavyweight. I need something that is going to separate me from the rest of the roster, something that is going to make me stand out. That’s what the chest protector did. When you put it in the contents of a heel, using a fake injury to put on this vest, the Iron Mike Sharpe thing with the arm, and getting heat because my finish utilizes an illegal object, it got heat and pissed people off so I loved it.”

