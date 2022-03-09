Former pro-wrestling star and current Co-Head of Talent Relations for IMPACT D’Lo Brown recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet about what a typical day looks like during television tapings, as well as his personal belief of why he doesn’t belong in the WWE Hall of Fame despite having great success there during the Attitude Era. Highlights are below.

Doesn’t believe that he has done enough to warrant a WWE Hall of Fame induction:

I don’t think I have done enough in the business to warrant a Hall of Fame induction in my opinion. [In just WWE?] I mean it’s their Hall of Fame. I’ve spent more of my career in IMPACT than I have in WWE, twice as long. We are talking 12 years compared to 6 years.

What his schedule was like during IMPACT TV tapings:

I wake up, get to the building, sit in a production meeting and go through an agents meeting. I then break off and meet with talent about their match. If I get time, I break out the computer and see if there are any payroll issues that I need to deal with or anything out there that needs to be addressed. I then go back to talent and see if anyone else needs anything, then it’s showtime. So I put on a suit and scream at the top of my lungs for 2 hours.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)