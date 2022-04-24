D’Lo Brown did an interview with Sportskeeda this week to promote Impact’s Rebellion PPV.

During it, he gave his thoughts on the Impact Knockouts division.

“From the Knockouts World Champ to even people we bring in to get looked at, the absolute talent level that we have in that Knockouts division is better than any out there,” Brown said.

“I mean, you can put their names in a hat, pick two of them, and they’re going to have a great match. You can’t do that anywhere else in the world with a woman’s division. So I think top to bottom, just talent describes everyone, and that’s what makes us far superior, and they all want to be the best.”

“They’re all willing to go out there and prove they’re the best and help each other become the best. So that’s what I mean. It’s awesome.”