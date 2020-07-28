Dolph Ziggler On Why He Never Left The WWE

During his interview with Bleacher Report, Dolph Ziggler spoke on why he never left the WWE despite considering it several times when his contract was set to expire. Here’s what he had to say:
There would be months or years that went by that I went, ‘OK, when this contract runs out, no matter what they offer me, I’m going to get out of here and go make a name for myself and see if they want me back or if they’re begging to have me back or maybe I don’t want to come back.’ There’s been different points where I go, ‘Well, I’m now working with X person, Y person, and Z person and I know I can make them better. I’m going to stay this time and figure things out.’ In the old days, you used to bounce around territories and found out about yourself, and that’s how you made things work.
You can read the interview HERE.
