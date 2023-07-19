On Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, Dominik Mysterio won his first singles title in WWE as he beat Wes Lee to become the new North American Champion.

Post-match, while speaking with NXT Digital, Mysterio bragged about being undefeated in NXT.

“Thank you Mami. You’re definitely correct about all that, and now that I can actually speak and not get interrupted by a bunch of deadbeats and has-beens or whatever’s out there, I am the new NXT North American Champion, and now that I think about it, I’m 2-0 here in NXT. Your boy ‘Dirty Dom’ is undefeated, and with the Judgment Day and Mami by my side, it looks like it’s gonna stay that way,”

