Booker T worked a program in late 2011 with Cody Rhodes where they had a match at the 2011 TLC pay-per-view for the Intercontinental Championship.

While looking back on the program while being interviewed by MuscleManMalcolm, Booker noted he wanted to work and put over Rhodes.

“You know what? I feel like I got a huge part in Cody Rhodes’ success (Booker laughed). I chose to put Cody Rhodes over (in 2011). I wanted to work with Cody Rhodes. I just saw world championship-caliber athlete in Cody Rhodes and I just wanted to see him get his just do. Coming out of that group, everybody got a little bit of a shine and I thought Cody was the guy that kind of got left out in the cold. I said, man, let me help him out a little bit and I think working with Cody definitely gave him that sense of, man, I could do this and then him going out on his own, he proved that he could do it so, big ups to Cody Rhodes.”

