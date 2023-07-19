Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed Grayson Waller’s position in WWE and recent exchanges with Edge, The Rock, and John Cena.

“I’m not surprised. I’m not surprised one bit. A guy like Waller is, you know, I said he was mature enough to make it on the main roster. I thought he fit right in on the main roster. He’s almost like a young Miz. I wouldn’t say too young of a Miz because he’s not like a kid or anything like that, right? But he has that Miz appeal. He’s a guy that can go out there and talk very, very well. His wrestling ability is good enough to pass the smell test, as far as I’m concerned. One thing he has more than anything is star appeal. That’s what I like about this kid. He has star appeal. You wanna love to hate this dude? I’m serious. You’re gonna wanna love to hate Gray Waller. I’m not surprised, as far as you know, by the positioning of him this way, but the one thing I’ve noticed more than anything is he’s been able to handle the position that he’s been in, going out there, doing the stuff with Edge. He did a great job. You know, uh, you know, his talking the way he carries himself, uh, he’s doing a great job. I see nothing wrong with what Grayson Waller is doing thus far. Yeah. I think he’s been doing a great job, man. And, look, they won’t put you in those positions if they don’t think you can. Grayson Waller wouldn’t have been doing those segments or been in the ring with those guys if those guys didn’t wanna be in the ring with him, right? It’s almost like a, uh, you know, rite of passage. It’s almost like a test, you know, from the guys that came before you. For me, I knew the ones that were good, you know? And I go, man, you know, people might, might not have thought John Cena was gonna be as good as he was gonna be. I remember the first time getting in the ring with him, and I go man, this guy’s a great listener. That’s what I thought more than anything. Go, man. That’s all he wanted to do was just listen, you know? And having that attitude took him all the way freaking to the moon. So I see a guy like Grayson Waller. I think he has that same appeal.”