Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer reflected on the tag team with Steve Austin and Brian Pillman in WCW, known as The Hollywood Blondes.

“They, it was just one of those that was in the cards. It was in the stars; it was in the cards. It just clicked. They were perfect together. The chemistry was just incredible. Their attitudes clicked. They immediately went into the Yeah, that’s right. If you were not a fan of them, it really gripped your ass. It was really smart-ass, you know, stuff. But, it was something they came up with; it belonged to them. It was, and they made something as simple as that, one of their signature; you would call it a signature move.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.