– AEW has announced Renee Paquette, RJ City and Stokely Hathaway as the hosts for the AEW Full Gear “Zero Hour” pre-show this Saturday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The official pre-show for the All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view is scheduled to kick off at 6:30pm EST. / 3:30pm PST.

– Speaking of Paquette, she is ready for her pair of sit-down interview segments with the main event participants of AEW Full Gear 2023 when she talks to AEW World Champion MJF and challenger Jay White on this week’s special live “go-home” episode of AEW Rampage on TNT on Friday night at 10pm EST. / 7pm PST. “See you soon, L.A.,” Paquette wrote via Twitter (X) ahead of the show.

– Don Callis also chimed in on Twitter (X) on Thursday to sing the praises of Powerhouse Hobbs in a reply to video footage of him slamming Paul Wight on a car during the “Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight” at this week’s AEW Dynamite. The Don Callis Family leader wrote, “Hobbs is a killing machine. He now embraces not just who he is, but what he is. I have now killed three giants.”