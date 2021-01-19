During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Don Callis spoke on why he wasn’t interested in a position with WWE creative. Here’s what he had to say:

As I recall, I was one of the first people ever to… I wrote six weeks of television to Kurrgan to try to get him to a different level, and I wrote it in a week-by-week format. That would be fairly common now. In 1997, it was pretty unheard of for a wrestler to write out creative in a kind of formatting that we do now today when we write episodic TV. That was new and different. They were like, ‘Oh, maybe you should be on creative.’ I did not want to be boxed into working in a cubicle for anyone in any office anywhere doing anything. So, I just kind of pushed back and said, ‘That’s not why I signed here. I signed here to be a wrestler.’ Ultimately, that didn’t work out, but we’re all a product of our time in the business. All of those things I think grow us as people.

Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T 411Mania.