Donovan Dijak will make his return to the ring on tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

WWE has announced that Dijak will wrestle on tonight’s show, but no opponent was announced.

The former T-BAR returned on last week’s NXT, attacking NXT North American Champion Wes Lee after his successful title defense over Carmelo Hayes. As T-BAR, Dijak last wrestled on the September 8 edition of WWE Main Event, where he defeated Cedric Alexander. As Dominik Dijakovic, his last NXT match was a loss to Karrion Kross on the July 22, 2020 episode.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s NXT:

* Donovan Dijak makes his in-ring return

* Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

* Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley

* Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose) vs. Nikkita Lyons and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

* WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will be joined by four WWE Hall of Famers (Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Producer Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman) to announce the men’s and women’s competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at Deadline

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for tonight’s episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.