AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR may see their AEW contracts expire in early 2023.

Dax Harwood recently spoke with Fightful for an upcoming interview, and claimed he’s under the belief that his current AEW contract ends at the end of April 2023. Harwood also said they originally thought the contracts would expire last year.

However, Harwood said he’s currently evaluating his options, and that he and Cash Wheeler have had a lot of talks about their future.

One idea FTR has discussed would potentially see them take one year away from working for major companies, and just do things that are fun to them. Harwood said having the opportunity to work more indies and work for various companies has led them to finding out how much they love that landscape.

Harwood also spoke on his passion for pro wrestling, and said sometimes it comes across in a way he doesn’t intend to his detractors.

Harwood will face Bryan Danielson on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite episode.

