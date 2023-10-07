The most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Dragon Lee is now officially a main roster talent, with the transition expected to complete soon. He has been appearing on all three brands over the past few weeks.

It was also mentioned that he was always planned to be fast-tracked to the main roster within a year, but that his work with Dominik Mysterio down in NXT really impressed backstage officials. The report states,

“Dragon Lee did so well with Dominik that it looks like he’s now on the main roster. The nature of the deal he signed did indicate he’d be on the main roster after one year in NXT to begin with, but the match with Dominik may have sped up his timetable. He was legitimately debating between AEW and WWE last year when both made their offers and WWE did indicate main roster money in the deal for year two. Lee asked around and was told that AEW was oversaturated with talent and WWE would be best for him. In Mexico, a lot of people were looking at how Dragon Lee and Bandido, who started at similar times, did, respectively. Bandido was slowed down by injuries but at this point Lee is ahead.”

Lee defeated Austin Theory on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Whether he’ll be a regular on Raw or SmackDown going forward remains to be determined.