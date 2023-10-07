On tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Asuka teamed up to face Damage CTRL – Bayley and the WWE Women’s Champion, Iyo Sky. Charlotte pinned Bayley for the finish. Asuka and Flair are set to challenge Sky for her title in a triple threat match Saturday night at WWE Fastlane.

In other news, Dragon Lee picked up a surprising win over Austin Theory on tonight’s show. Grayson Waller came out mid-match, entrance music and all, to run interference. Constant distractions helped Theory retain the advantage, but the conclusion of the match saw Cameron Grimes appear out of nowhere and take out Grayson Waller. The distraction was enough for Lee to pick up a major W.