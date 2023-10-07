NXT Level Up aired at 10/9c on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere on Friday night, following the conclusion of the broadcast of this week’s WWE SmackDown.
Level Up was taped right before NXT, which airs live on Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA Network. Here are the full results:
- Ivy Nile def. Kiyah Saint
- Axiom def. Riley Osborne
- Malik Blade and Edris Enofe def. Boa and Dante Chen
- Nathan Frazer def. Tavion Heights
Meanwhile, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, featuring John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, and perhaps The Undertaker, here.