On a recent edition of WWE’s “The Bump,” John Cena discussed a wide range of topics, including The Bloodline’s current situation, with whom he has been feuding in recent weeks. He said,

“The Bloodline has a great thing going, and it’s also very frail at the same time. I think people can sense the possible frailty, the house of cards is blowing in the wind, and that’s when everybody’s like, I can step up and do this. I don’t blame them for doing everything they can to try to solidify their position at the top. I don’t know, I guess I’m the guy foolish enough to step up anyway.”

Sharing his thoughts on Jimmy Uso’s demeanor in Roman Reigns’ absence of late, Cena said,

“Jimmy and I actually go way back. The first time him and his brother had matches in the WWE, I was there. I remember encouraging them to honor their Samoan heritage before the matches. I don’t blame the drastic measures, I don’t blame the brash personality, I endorse it. I mean, the way I first connected with the audience was by being very brash and by taking crazy risks and it necessarily by being virtuous.”

