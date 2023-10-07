On the October 6 episode of AEW Rampage, Komander defeated Johnny TV (John Morrison), Lince Dorado, and Penta El Zero Miedo in a four-way match to earn a shot at Eddie Kingston’s ROH World Championship. He pinned Dorado following a 450 Splash. Eddie Kingston was on commentary during the match.

The match will take place on AEW Collision tomorrow night, and Kingston’s NJPW Strong Openweight Championship will not be on the line.

Meanwhile, earlier in the night, Eddie Kingston, during a backstage interview with Renee Paquette, was confronted by Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, who called him out for disrespecting Jay Lethal (who was not present). They also demanded that Kingston give Lethal a shot at his RH World Championship.

Tonight's 4-way battle will determine the next to challenge Double Champ Eddie Kingston for the ROH World Title, but what are Sonjay & Stokely Hathaway scheming? 🤔 Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@stokelyhathaway | @Sonjaydutterson | @RealJeffJarrett | @KarenJarrett | @hellosatnam pic.twitter.com/7vgJ7j6T6k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2023

In other news from Rampage, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta picked up a quick win in tag team action, while Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida defeated Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir in the main event.

Check out the lineup for tomorrow night’s AEW Collision here.