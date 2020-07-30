Drake Maverick On People Who Think His Release Was A Storyline

During his interview with News18, Drake Maverick responded to those who believe his recent release from the WWE only to be rehired was nothing more than a storyline. Here’s what he had to say:

When everyone goes on about it is a storyline; oh they have turned it into the storyline well – Guys, it’s my life, it’s not a storyline. And I never questioned creative, I was as I would every week – I get my text on what I am doing and I would show up do my job and go home. It was never any more than that and I did my job as a professional. Now, I could have handled this very differently and been very upset with being let go or turn up and show my professionalism in spite of what was going on and continue to do a very good job and work hard and show them that, ‘Look at the hard work I was doing and you have made a mistake.’

Also, no one was in a situation I was in. Nobody has three appearances in primetime real estate on NXT, nobody had that but me. So I had to do something and my mindset was that I was going to show them they have made a mistake and the world what I can do; because if WWE was not interested in doing business with me still, someone else would.