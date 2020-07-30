WWE Reportedly Delaying Royal Rumble Announcement

WWE is reportedly delaying an announcement on the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that WWE planned on announcing the 2021 Rumble date and location in early August. However, word now is that the announcement is on hold as details on the event are likely changing.
There’s no word yet on if COVID-19 is the reason for the Royal Rumble changes, but it seems likely. WWE has dealt with numerous schedule changes since the outbreak hit in March. There has been hope that WWE will be able to resume normal live events with at least some fans this fall, but that has not been confirmed.
Stay tuned for updates.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE Stars and Kairi Sane Comment on Her WWE Departure, AJ Styles Reacts
- Eric Young On Vince McMahon: “You Failed As A Leader. You Failed Your Company. You Failed Your Shareholders”
- Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Appearance On AEW Dynamite
- AEW Dynamite Results 7/29/2020
- Raquel Gonzalez No Longer with Dakota Kai In WWE NXT?
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Sarah Logan and Erik Reveal Baby Gender and Name
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Mark Henry Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing