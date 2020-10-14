A loaded line-up of matches has been announced for next week’s Impact Wrestling episode, which will be the go-home show for the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 24.

You can click here for the current Bound For Glory card.

Next week’s show will feature The North vs. The Good Brothers in what is being billed as a “Dream Match” between the two teams. This match will be a preview for the Fatal 4 Way at Bound For Glory, which will also feature Impact World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machineguns, and the team of Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.

Rosemary vs. Havok will also take place next week. If Rosemary wins, Havok must bring back Father James Mitchell to officiate Rosemary’s wedding to John E. Bravo on October 27. If Havok wins, Mitchell must stay where he’s been since Havok killed him off for turning on she and Su Yung earlier this year.

Intergender action on next Tuesday’s show will see Alisha Edwards vs. Heath vs. Rhino vs. Cousin Jake vs. Hernandez to determine who enters the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound For Glory in the #20 spot. The person to get pinned will enter the match first.

There will be more intergender action next week as Jordynne Grace teams with Chris Bey and X Division Champion Rohit Raju to take on TJP, Trey and Willie Mack in six-person tag team action. This will be a preview of their Six-Way Scramble at Bound For Glory for the title.

Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards has also been announced for next week’s go-home show. Impact Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock will be at ringside with Sami. Edwards vs. Shamrock will then take place at Bound For Glory.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Impact show and Bound For Glory.

I’m back on TV next week Teaming with a thief N that’s all I got to say about that #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/kb9FfNgl1U — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) October 14, 2020

The stakes are high next week – if @WeAreRosemary can defeat @FearHavok then Havok will assist in the resurrection of Father James Mitchell. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/pxkYhJwlBf — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 14, 2020

We cordially invite you to the wedding of @WeAreRosemary and @JohnEBravo1st on October 27th on IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ihONscHi5U — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 14, 2020

