Drew Gulak Comments on the New WWE ThunderDome Concept

WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew Gulak is apparently excited about the new WWE ThunderDome concept.
Gulak took to Twitter today and commented on the new interactive viewing experience that is currently being built at the Amway Center in Orlando, joking that there will be more TV screens than a dystopian movie from famed director Terry Gilliam. Gulak is especially excited about getting the WWE Universe back in the crowd, at least in some capacity.
“Not only are we getting explosions, extra laser beams, flying robots, and more TVs in house than a Terry Giliam dystopian movie, but we’re also getting the WWE Universe back in some form? I can forgive the bells and whistles maybe just this once. We’re going beyond ThunderDome!,” Gulak tweeted today.
WWE ThunderDome will begin this Friday with the SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX, which is also the beginning of WWE’s new longterm residency at the Amway Center. Virtual fans will be featured in rows on more than 1,000 LED boards in the arena. The new interactive viewing experience will be used on all RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events for the foreseeable future. ThunderDome will also feature a new set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, graphics and drone cameras.
You can see photos & video of crews turning the Amway Center into The ThunderDome at this link. Full details on WWE ThunderDome can be found at this link.
Stay tuned for updates on WWE ThunderDome. Below is Gulak’s full tweet:
Not only are we getting explosions, extra laser beams, flying robots, and more TVs in house than a Terry Giliam dystopian movie, but we're also getting the WWE Universe back in some form? I can forgive the bells and whistles maybe just this once. We're going beyond ThunderDome! https://t.co/ZQcGkze42o
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 17, 2020
