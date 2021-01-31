WWE champion Drew McIntyre was one of the many superstars who spoke with Fightful about the annual Royal Rumble pay per view, and the incredible stories that have come from the event’s prestigious history. The Scottish Psychopath looks back on his huge victory last year, which included eliminating a dominant Brock Lesnar and outlasting a returning Edge.

When I found out I was winning didn’t believe it until it actually happened. I’ve been around too long nothing is official until it’s official, which made it more real to me and hopefully came across to fans that when it happened. It was the realization that it actually happened. On top of that, they were cheering as loud as when I eliminated Brock (Lesnar) and could have turned on match considering Edge had just returned.

McIntyre will once again be featured in this year’s Rumble pay per view, this time by defending the WWE title against Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Full interview can be found here.