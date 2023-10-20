Drew McIntyre will be coming to the big screen soon.

The WWE superstar and former world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Crash & AJ. McIntyre reveals that not only is he in a movie, but he will be sharing the spotlight with former industry megastar, Dave Bautista. He also mentions having an eye on Hollywood.

Maybe…I’ve never wanted to do anything but WWE and wrestle. I don’t know if I so much have my eye on it or if it has its eye on me. Opportunities keep coming my way, which is cool. I love stepping outside my comfort zone and growing my brand, which in turn draws more eyes to WWE. Recently, I was in a few projects going on. I had a chance to be in…Dave Bautista has a movie coming out, I don’t know, sometime next year, I’ll be featured in that as well in a more prominent role. That was fun to do. The opportunities seem to be finding me rather than me finding them. We’ll see what the future holds.

