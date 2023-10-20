WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently shared that he uses a well-made knockoff of his original Mankind mask for his Cameo videos.

During an episode of Hot Ones, Foley mentioned that he wears a mask made by a fan from Thailand for these videos, and he admitted that he couldn’t tell the difference between the original and the replica.

“For my Cameo videos, I wear a knockoff that was made in Thailand, and for the life of me, I can’t really tell the different. When I contacted the young man from Thailand, he thought I was trying to get him in trouble, but I want you to make me a mask man [laughs]. The young man did a nice job.”

