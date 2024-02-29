Drew McIntyre made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, McIntyre noted fans should tag Triple H on social media instead of him about bringing back his iconic “Broken Dreams” theme song. He last used it at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.

“Wow, that’s the first time I’ve ever heard that question [laughs]. I get that question literally every day. I’m not exaggerating. Every single day. I’m always asked about it. We had a little tease at Clash at the Castle. The cool thing about it was, the fans sang along, as I knew they would because I’ve talked about it for so long. I always tell everybody learn the lyrics to ‘Broken Dreams’ because when it happens, you better know them. What’s the Cody thing? You better get ready to learn the lyrics to ‘Kingdom’, so you better get ready to learn the lyrics to ‘Broken Dreams’. When it does happen, and it’d be cool if we get a little teaser at Mania. I don’t know if it suits the character right now, but instead of tagging me, start tagging Triple H. He’s made it very clear on the show that he’s the man in charge, so tag his arse to death, saying we want a version of ‘Broken Dreams’, and I’m sure it will happen.”

