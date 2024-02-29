WWE previously announced its return to Vienna this May for a house show. WWE confirmed today that Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has been added to the show. WWE issued the following:

WWE Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER to appear at WWE Live in Vienna this May

STAMFORD, Conn., February 29, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that WWE Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER will appear at WWE Live when it heads to the Wiener Stadthalle Halle D in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. This is the first time that WWE has visited Vienna since 2019.

Fans attending WWE Live in Vienna, Austria will also see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, “Main Event” Jey Uso, and many more*.

Tickets and VIP packages – including Meet & Greet opportunities with WWE Superstars – are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.at. For more information, stick with WWE.com.

WWE Live in Vienna takes place just days ahead of WWE Backlash France at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Tickets available from www.ticketmaster.fr.

*Talent subject to change.