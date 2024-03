WWE announced last fall that they will be leaving Fox with SmackDown after signing a new deal with NBCUniversal for the rights of the show and returning to the USA Network in October 2024. The deal will remain in place until 2029.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE intends to continue airing SmackDown on Friday nights when they transition to USA.

SmackDown was broadcasted on the USA Network from 2016 to 2019.