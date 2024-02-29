Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including Cody Rhodes’ segment with Paul Heyman on this week’s WWE Raw.

After being confronted by Heyman after his match with Grayson Waller, Rhodes vowed to hunt down The Bloodline.

“Last night, Cody put himself in a situation where I thought he could impose himself and strike some fear in Heyman’s heart — so much fear that Heyman would have to report back to Rock and Roman in a much different than he did. I didn’t get that fear from Cody last night. That’s what I wanted to see. I know Cody raised his voice, I know Cody Rhodes hit a couple of people with chairs — the retired cops. What I really wanted, from Cody for the first time, [was] to strike real fear in somebody, and that somebody was Paul Heyman.”

