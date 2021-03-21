WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Forbes to hype up this evening’s Fastlane pay per view, where the Scottish Psychopath will be battling longtime rival/friend Sheamus in a No Holds Barred matchup. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Excited about possibly getting a WrestleMania moment in front of fans:

I thought ‘Crap! After all this hard work, after all these main events, all these crazy matches I’ve done—am I gonna be able to get my moment at WrestleMania with the fans? Since then, I’ve been working my butt off and making some noise, but at the same time, Lashley’s stepped up big time. He’s been making some big noise, and he’s stepped into that role unbelievably.

Why he’s excited to face Lashley:

I am so excited about this match for a number of reasons. People are talking, that’s what I care about most. A few of the matches I was involved in, I was trying to pull people up—Randy Orton, obviously, I had to step up to him—but a few times I was trying to pull people up. Right now, I’ve cemented my name this past year, Lashley has stepped up so much this year, we’re both [at the same level], people are talking about this match and that’s the most important thing. Whoever’s side you’re on, that’s cool, as long as you’re invested. This is two people who have worked their butts off, for almost 20 years apiece, to get to the top of the card; who were destined for greatness in our early years, left the company—worked so hard to get back to the company.

Says if it were up to him he would be the final match of night two:

If I had to pick where I wanted to be, I would obviously pick the last match of the second night just like last year. You can be the main event of Night 1, but the main event of Night 2 is the final, final match. That’s what people talk about. You’re looking to send people home with a smile on their face—or, the people watching at home end the night with a big smile on their face. I got the chance to do it last year, and I hope I get the chance to do it this year. Or, perhaps Lashley’s got crazy momentum, maybe they’ll be frowning after my moment.

Says so-called shot at AEW from a past Raw promo was merely a coincidence: