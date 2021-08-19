Drew McIntyre made a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show to promote Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam where he will wrestle Jinder Mahal.

During it, he spoke about how the sword became part of his gimmick:

“It wasn’t my idea, but I wasn’t opposed to it. Cool, you want to give me a big a*ss sword, shove it in the stage, and it set off a bunch of pyro, that sounds cool. I believe it was Vince’s idea initially. I pitched using my Scottish heritage for the kilt. I never suggested the sword. But leaning into my Scottish heritage a little bit, you want to stand out a little bit more from a brand perspective. A lot of us are big, in shape, and hopefully a little handsome, but you want something to look different outside the box. I said, ‘I’m Scottish, why don’t we lean into the Scottish thing,’ Eventually they came to me and said, ‘How would you feel about bringing it in, bringing your heritage and history in. I said, ‘I absolutely love it.’ Then they gave me the big a*s sword. I’ve been swinging that around for a long time now. We just gave it a name. It’s named after my late mother which is really cool. I’m bringing it to the ring now and I’m starting to use it. Hopefully, there is an endgame for this thing. There must be an endgame for this thing. If I’m going to bring it to the ring this much, I’m going to use this bloody thing properly.”

