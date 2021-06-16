During his interview with Out of Character, Drew McIntyre recalled how he almost ended up with a male model gimmick when he was first called up to the main roster. Here’s what he had to say:

When I was about to come out of FCW, I remember the character, and some people have heard of this but many haven’t, but my character pitch was gonna be The Runway Man where I was gonna be a male model. I think this is what became of Fandango eventually. It was kinda modified, but yeah, there was gonna be a catwalk and I was gonna walk to the ring as a male model. That was a whole thing and I was like ‘Alright, I’ll make it work’. So it was pitched to me while I was working on stuff. I was 265 when I was tagging with Wade in FCW and I leaned down to the size of the chosen one which was about 230. I was getting ready to be a male model and then I went to TV, I had my sit down with Vince, and I made it clear that I didn’t love it but I’ll make it work. Whatever he thinks is best but thankfully he did not feel it was best and just kinda let me be myself and did the chosen one thing. But I was almost the Runway Man.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Out of Character. H/T 411Mania.