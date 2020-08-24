Drew McIntyre On Being Called Out By Tyson Fury

During an interview with Instinct Culture, Drew McIntyre spoke on Tyson Fury calling him out. Here’s what he had to say:
Thinking and adapting and innovating during these circumstances – trying to reach the fans in unique ways like staring down the lens, breaking that fourth wall, making that connection at home and really trying new things to keep everyone entertained…. It’s probably made me work even harder, if that’s possible, than I was working in the past because I really wanted to not only show that I deserved to be in the top spot as WWE Champion in the ring and on the microphone, but I’ve been working my butt off outside the ring trying to bring new eyes to the product.
I am trying to poke at a few bears. I literally just got the message that Tyson Fury is calling me out on social media literally right before we got on this call, so that brings new eyes to the product. That’s my responsibility as WWE champion and brand ambassador – to get those new eyes. So, I’ve really been trying to work every area of my game.
You can listen below:
Credit: Instinct Culture. H/T WrestlingInc.
