WWE superstar and former world champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about the company signing of Logan Paul, a move the Scottish Warrior believes will be well worth it considering Paul’s ability as an entertainer and his knack for drawing heat. Highlights from the interview are below.

His thoughts on Logan Paul signing with WWE:

“I don’t know what kind of contract it is, if he’s full-time, if he’s signed for a series of matches but he did impress me at WrestleMania. He’s obviously an incredible athlete, and he’s obviously a fan of our product, you don’t just come in and do as good a job as he did without knowing our job well enough.”

Says people want to see Paul get beaten up:

“He’s such an entertainer, he gets it, he’s genuinely a bad guy. He’s one of the most hated people on planet Earth, I assume that’s just him, if it’s not, kudos to him that’s what sells tickets, people want to see guys like him get beat up.”