First Match: Jax Dane vs. Anthony Andrews

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dane backs Andrews into the turnbuckles. Dane repeatedly stomps on Andrews chest. Dane is choking Andrews with his boot. Dane with clubbing headbutts in the corner. Andrews reverses out of the irish whip from Dane. Dane catches Andrews in mid-air. Dane with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Dane argues with the referee. Andrews dodges The Running Boot. Andrews with a diving shoulder tackle. Dane regroups on the outside. Dane kicks Andrews in the gut. Dane sends Andrews shoulder first into the steel ring post. Dane hits The Samoan Drop.

Dane delivers The Garvin Stomp. Dane applies a nerve hold. Dane punches Andrews in the chest. Dane applies the cravate. Dane punches Andrews in the back. Dane whips Andrews across the ring. Andrews with two jumping knee lifts. Andrews runs around Dane. Andrews with a Running Knee Strike. Andrews with Two Stinger Splashes. Andrews follows that with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Andrews goes for a Powerslam, but Dane lands back on his feet. Dane connects with The Running Lariat to pickup the victory. After the match, Dane taunts Joe Galli.

Winner: Jax Dane via Pinfall

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Magic Jake Dumas and Christi Jaynes. Dumas talks about the magic he brings to the ring. As far as his relationship with Jaynes, it’s nobody’s business.

– Jamie Stanley & Mercurio Vignette.

– The Freeman Brothers call out Trevor Murdoch.

– Luke Hawx is planning to get revenge on Colby Corino.

– Kamille tells May Valentine that she doesn’t need a gatekeeper. She doesn’t know what Kilynn King’s thinking.

Nick Aldis Interview

Kyle Davis: NWA USA fans, joining me at this time is the National Treasure, Nick Aldis. Now, Nick, we don’t see you much on NWA USA, you’re more of a Powerrr guy yourself, not to put any pressure on NWA USA, but happy to have you here. And I got to ask, NWA USA, what brings you?

Nick Aldis: Well, Kyle, let me start with this. For the better part of five years, it has been my honor and privilege to represent the National Wrestling Alliance, all around the world and to drag it into the 21st century for you fans. To restore the legacy and tradition of the greatest organization in professional wrestling history, The National Wrestling Alliance. To restore the prestige, the legacy, the tradition of the 10 Pounds of Gold, so that Harley Race, Ric Flair, Dory Funk Jr, Jack Briscoe, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes could look at where it is today and be proud of what the NWA stands for in 2022. I did that because I studied those men. I studied the greats that came before me, and I try everything I can to embody the qualities of those men.

And it boils down to one simple thing, whether there’s 10 people in the audience or 10,000, whether I’m in China, Australia, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Canada, England, these United States, even here in Music City, I try to do everything I can to make sure that you people, make you sure know, that when all is said and done, you believe in the NWA and you believe that got your money’s worth every single night. But, you’re right, here lately, not a lot of time on Powerrr for the ole National Treasure, so I did the best I could with NWA USA. But you know, making something out of nothing is kind of my thing. Kind of why you’re standing here right now, looking very nice in this blazer that I hooked up for you. Kind of why everybody’s sitting here right now, isn’t it? Making something out of nothing.

And I’ve said it before, Kyle, I’ll say it again, there’s a big ole roster, loaded roster back there, a lot of guys filling their face with catering, a lot of guys getting free merch, right? A lot of guys back there that can wrestle. A lot of guys that can talk. A lot of guys that can fight. Not a lot of guys that can put it all together just like Nick Aldis. And that is not my opinion, that’s a cold hard fact. But I’ll tell you what, there is one thing that I’ve never really been verry good at and there’s a whole lot of guys back there that are really good at it, I mean, really good, like world class and that’s kissing Billy Corgan’s ass. These guys are phenomenal at that. And that’s why you might see a little more tv time than you might expect for some of these guys compared to Nick Aldis. But they have to know, deep down, that whatever the case, I will forever be the measuring stick in the NWA. And I will do everything I can, I will out wrestle, out fight, out talk and outthink everybody back there until I’m the rightful, real worlds champion, again.

Second Match: Angelina Love vs. Jennacide

Love with a waist lock go-behind. Jennacide backs Love into the turnbuckles. Jennacide with a hip smash. Love kicks Jennacide in the face. Love drops Jennacide with The CodeBreaker for a one count. Jennacide catches Love in mid-air. Jennacide goes for a Bodyslam, but Love lands back on her feet. Jennacide denies The Botox Injection. Jennacide with a straight right hand for a one count.

Love decks Jennacide with a JawBreaker. Jennacide side steps Love into the turnbuckles. Love with The Victory Roll for a two count. Love goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Jennacide counters with The Fallaway Slam. Love calls for a timeout. Love gets herself intentionally counted out while she was talking strategy with Velvet Sky.

Winner: Jennacide via Count-Out

Third Match: Homicide (c) vs. VSK For The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Homicide with a side headlock takeover. Wrist Lock Exchange. VSK grabs a side headlock. Homicide sends VSK to the corner. Homicide taunts VSK. Strong lockup. Homicide applies a hammerlock. Homicide transitions into a side wrist lock. VSK rakes the eyes of Homicide. VSK backs Homicide into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. VSK with two haymakers. VSK with a forearm smash. Homicide reverses out of the irish whip from VSK. Homicide goes for a Hip Toss, but VSK counters with a Lariat for a one count. VSK repeatedly stomps on Homicide’s chest. VSK with a straight right hand. Homicide whips VSK across the ring. Homicide with a drop toe hold. Homicide with Three Inverted Atomic Drops. Homicide drops his elbow on the left knee of VSK. VSK denies The Figure Four Leg Lock.

VSK kicks Homicide out to the ring apron. VSK with a SpringBoard Dropkick. VSK with a Diving Leg Drop for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Homicide with the backslide cover for a two count. VSK bodyslams Homicide. VSK with a quick splash for a two count. VSK with two knee drops for a two count. VSK uppercuts Homicide. Homicide gives VSK the middle finger salute. VSK with two haymakers. VSK repeatedly stomps on Homicide’s chest. VSK is choking Homicide with his boot. Homicide starts ramming his head into the midsection of VSK. VSK hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. VSK is raining down haymakers. VSK hooks the outside leg for a two count. VSK applies a rear chin lock. VSK stomps on Homicide’s back. VSK goes for a Bodyslam/Splash Combination, but Homicide gets his knees up in the air.

Homicide is throwing haymakers at VSK. Homicide whips VSK across the ring. Homicide with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. VSK hammers down on the back of Homicide’s neck. Homicide blocks The Pump Knee Strike. Homicide with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Homicide goes for The Tiger Driver, but VSK counters with a Hurricanrana. VSK with a Running Uppercut. VSK with a Sliding Boot in the corner. Homicide rakes the eyes of VSK. Homicide rolls VSK over for a two count. Homicide applies The Sleeper Hold. VSK with a Belly to Back Suplex. VSK kicks Homicide in the chest. VSK with a Pump Knee Strike. Homicide dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Homicide hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Homicide puts VSK on the top turnbuckle. VSK denies The Koji Cutter. VSK goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Homicide ducks out of the way. Homicide connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Homicide puts VSK on the top turnbuckle. Homicide plants VSK with The Avalanche Koji Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion, Homicide via Pinfall

