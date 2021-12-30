Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Mark Carman of Fansided and said his next target on the SmackDown brand is WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

McIntyre is currently feuding with Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss, but he says his goal in 2022 is to win the WWE Universal Title.

“That is the goal, but let’s look at the landscape right now,” McIntyre said. “I was on fire in RAW for a while but I’ve lost a couple of big matches. I am not going to make excuses for that but realistically Roman is on fire. He is all the momentum in the world and I want the time to build up to that level where people say we need this match right now.”

McIntyre continued and remained confident that he will be the one to take the strap from Reigns.

“Absolutely, it’s going to be Drew [me] that takes the title from him. He [Roman] knows that, the world knows that, I’m just giving it time. That match is going to come,” McIntyre said. “For me also, it’s a chance to get a kind of redo. Things have come full circle. I started my career at 22 years old on Smackdown. I was the chosen one of Vince McMahon. I was going to be the future of the company, future world champion and obviously, things didn’t work out that way and inevitably I got fired and everything worked out when I came back to WWE on RAW.”

McIntyre will face Moss at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on Saturday.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.