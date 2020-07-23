Drew McIntyre On The Differences Between His Royal Rumble & Wrestlemania Moments

During his interview with Joe.co.uk, Drew McIntyre reflected on the difference in atmospheres between his Royal Rumble victory and his Wrestlemania headliner against Brock Lesnar. Here’s what had had to say:
It was the opposite of winning the Royal Rumble, because 40,000 people were screaming when I won the Rumble, adrenaline is through the roof, you’re overwhelmed, my legs didn’t work anymore. WrestleMania, obviously, there’s nobody there. One, two, three and I’m being passed the Heavyweight Title, my life’s work, and there’s nobody making a sound… It was just a private moment, it felt like. I was looking at it because nobody’s making any noise, I was just in my own head. ‘Oh my goodness, it’s happened.’
I’m playing a montage of my whole life and career, all the people that sacrificed to get me here to where I’m at – my family, my wife. And being gone all the time, and all the hard work that I put in, and all the injuries. And my goodness, I’m champion. And that was literally all going through my head, and then I clipped to reality, saw Brock Lesnar’s prone body beside me and went, ‘Oh yeah, you just beat Brock in the main event at WrestleMania. Oh yeah, there’s millions of people around the world watching right now.’
You can check out the interview below:
“If it takes @Tyson_Fury vs @DMcIntyreWWE to get the UK that big WWE pay-per-view, then I’m all about it.”
Drew McIntyre explains what it means to be the first-ever British WWE Champion. pic.twitter.com/5vZXv5vDDz
— JOE (@JOE_co_uk) July 23, 2020
Credit: Joe.co.uk.
