 Drew McIntyre On Which Newer Star He'd Like To Wrestle

Drew McIntyre On Which Newer Star He’d Like To Wrestle

One comment

During his appearance on After The Bell, Drew McIntyre named Aleister Black as a wrestler that he’d like to see get a title shot against him. Here’s what he had to say:

For new opponents, I’m just waiting for the Aleister Black to kind of have his breakthrough moment. I know it’s going to happen, and whenever the right time is when he gets to show the real him and it really connects in the best way it can connect, I think he and I are going to do some cool stuff down the line.

He’s a very talented individual. He really has a clear vision in his head of what he wants to be, and once everybody else gets on board and understands who he is, I think he’s gonna do some cool things. He and I will certainly have some cool matches.

Credit: After The Bell. H/T WrestlingInc.

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy