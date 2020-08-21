Drew McIntyre On Which Newer Star He’d Like To Wrestle

During his appearance on After The Bell, Drew McIntyre named Aleister Black as a wrestler that he’d like to see get a title shot against him. Here’s what he had to say:
For new opponents, I’m just waiting for the Aleister Black to kind of have his breakthrough moment. I know it’s going to happen, and whenever the right time is when he gets to show the real him and it really connects in the best way it can connect, I think he and I are going to do some cool stuff down the line.
He’s a very talented individual. He really has a clear vision in his head of what he wants to be, and once everybody else gets on board and understands who he is, I think he’s gonna do some cool things. He and I will certainly have some cool matches.
Credit: After The Bell. H/T WrestlingInc.
