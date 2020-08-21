Cameron Grimes On Who He Considers The Best Ladder Match Competitor Ever

During his appearance on The Bump, Cameron Grimes named Jeff Hardy as the greatest ladder match competitor of all time. Here’s what he had to say:
I remember watching The Hardy Boyz, and I had a ring right in my own backyard. That’s where they greats became the greats. Jeff is the greatest ladder match competitor of all-time, but some say Cameron Grimes taught him everything he knows.
Credit: The Bump. H/T WrestlingInc.
- Dominik Mysterio to Wear a Mask?, Possible Dominik Name Change, Seth Rollins on Choosing Dominik for SummerSlam
- Shane McMahon to Take on a Much Larger WWE Role?
- WWE Reportedly Changed Title Plans Due to Jaxson Ryker Tweet on President Trump
- WWE Files for New ThunderDome Trademarks
- News, Photos and Video from the WWE ThunderDome Sneak Peek Following Late Start
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive