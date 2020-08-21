Cameron Grimes On Who He Considers The Best Ladder Match Competitor Ever

During his appearance on The Bump, Cameron Grimes named Jeff Hardy as the greatest ladder match competitor of all time. Here’s what he had to say:

I remember watching The Hardy Boyz, and I had a ring right in my own backyard. That’s where they greats became the greats. Jeff is the greatest ladder match competitor of all-time, but some say Cameron Grimes taught him everything he knows.

Credit: The Bump. H/T WrestlingInc.