Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of MetroUK and revealed how Rey Mysterio helped him early in his career. McIntyre talked about how he wrestled Rey for the first time in singles action, which looks to be on SmackDown in July 2010, and Rey went to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to put in a few good words.

“I remember having a match on SmackDown on one time, which went really well – the first time we’d wrestled in a singles match,” Drew recalled. “I wasn’t doing anything significant at the time, my career was on a bit of a downward spiral at the time. I really needed to get into a storyline or work with somebody that could get be back on the right path.

“Rey actually went to Vince himself and told him, ‘You’ve got something with this guy, I’d really love to do something with him.’ Never materialized, they had plans for him unfortunately, but he really went out of his way to try and push for me.”

McIntyre worked with Rey in late 2021 at several WWE live events, teaming with Jeff Hardy or King Xavier Woods for six-man wins over The Bloodline. McIntyre commented on how he doesn’t take for granted the chance to work with Rey on such a high level so many years later.

“When we get to main event and I get a chance to get the microphone, I make sure I reinforce to everybody watching in the back, in the crowd, this is incredible that we still live in a world where Rey Mysterio performs. It’s such a privilege for me to tag with him – and also to remind him how incredible he is, because he’s so frickin’ humble, I think he forgets half the time!,” Drew said.

