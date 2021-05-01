WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Daily Star about a number of different topics, most notably how the Scottish Psychopath was told by a fortune teller at the age of 10 that he would make it big in the WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Said a fortune teller told him he’d be famous in WWE when he was 10:

I had my reading and she went into a lot of detail. I was conscious of not saying a word and not giving any clues. And she said I’d be a very famous entertainer. All I heard from ‘famous entertainer’ was that I’m going to make it in the WWE. It’s official, she said it, so it’s going to be so.

How he once sent a letter to get UFO information from the FBI, and they send him documents: