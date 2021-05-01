WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Daily Star about a number of different topics, most notably how the Scottish Psychopath was told by a fortune teller at the age of 10 that he would make it big in the WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Said a fortune teller told him he’d be famous in WWE when he was 10:
I had my reading and she went into a lot of detail. I was conscious of not saying a word and not giving any clues. And she said I’d be a very famous entertainer. All I heard from ‘famous entertainer’ was that I’m going to make it in the WWE. It’s official, she said it, so it’s going to be so.
How he once sent a letter to get UFO information from the FBI, and they send him documents:
One month’s issue had a sample letter for the FBI to get documents under the Freedom of Information Act, so I filled it out, put in my pocket money and sent it. Never thought much of it until a few weeks later when I got home and my dad was waiting for me with a big dossier five inches thick asking: ‘Drew why are the FBI in America sending you these documents?’