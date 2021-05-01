WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Roman Reigns defeating Daniel Bryan in the main event, Sami Zayn attempting to befriend Apollo Crews, Natalya and Tamina’s attack on the tag champs, Kevin Owens coming to Big E’s aid and more.

Speaking of SmackDown…Cesaro took to Twitter to comment on the show’s ending. After Reigns defeated Bryan he went to smash his head in between two chairs. The Swiss-Superman came out to save the day but Jey Uso tied him up in the ropes and forced him to watch the attack. He writes, “Not a good night…”