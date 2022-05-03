WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about all things pro-wrestling, including his dream of dethroning Roman Reigns at the company’s upcoming pay-per-view from the United Kingdom, and what would happen to Tyson Fury if the two had a matchup. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says his dream is to win the WWE title from Roman Reigns at the U.K. show:

I’m a two-time WWE champion, but I never won the title in front of our fans. My dream situation is fighting for the title against Roman at the UK show. There is going to be such intense anticipation for that event. That would be a match, atmosphere-wise, that people would always remember.

On a potential matchup with Tyson Fury: