Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre recently appeared on the Battleground podcast to discuss a variety of topics, most notably how he aims to bring back his old “Broken Dream” theme song, a request that he apparently receives all the time from the WWE Universe. Hear the Scottish Warrior’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says one of these days he’s going to bring his old theme, “Broken Dream,” back:

“I don’t see anyone asking for ‘Lobster Head,’ everyone’s asking about Broken Freakin Dreams. One of these days, that music is going to come back. I hear this question all the time. I see it every day on social media.”

Tells the WWE Universe that they better learn the words:

“One of these days I’m going to get it approved, have it for a show. I’m positive we still have the rights to it. Everybody in the crowd better know the words to that song because I go out there and people are like ‘what’s that?’ I’m going to be let down. Everyone start learning the lyrics because eventually I will get that song and I’ll ensure Sheamus will never have ‘Lobster Head’ as his theme song again.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)