AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo recently told Lucha Libre Online that he would have loved to face-off against former 14-time WWE world champion Triple H during his time with the company, but the dream bout was never materialized.

I would have liked to wrestle against Triple H in WWE. I would have loved to wrestle him in a one-on-one match, but it was not materialized. Things did not go our way, but I would have loved wrestling against Triple H.

El Idolo is set to make his AEW in-ring debut against Matt Sydal at next week’s Road Rager special from Miami, the promotion’s first show outside of Daily’s Place since the COVID-19 outbreak. Check out his full interview here.

