Last night’s AEW Battle of the Belts featured Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara facing off in a singles matchup to determine an interim TNT champion, a bout that Guevara ended up winning after a competitive back and forth showdown.
The Natural took to Twitter after his loss to compliment Guevara, even calling him a huge asset for AEW’s future. He writes, “Congratulation @sammyguevara. You’re an unbelievable asset to our company. Love ya kid.” Rhodes later added a picture of him hugging Guevara writing, “Nothing more important to me than these moments.”
The Spanish God would respond to Rhodes’ praise by writing, “Nothing but respect for
@dustinrhodes. Truly one of the greatest to ever do it.”
See the exchange below.
Congratulation @sammyguevara
You're an unbelievable asset to our company. Love ya kid. #BattleOfTheBelts
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 9, 2022
Nothing more important to me than these moments. pic.twitter.com/Gn9fEQBUYa
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 9, 2022
Nothing but respect for @dustinrhodes Truly one of the greatest to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/AUzCrlLD0I
— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) January 9, 2022