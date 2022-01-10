Last night’s AEW Battle of the Belts featured Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara facing off in a singles matchup to determine an interim TNT champion, a bout that Guevara ended up winning after a competitive back and forth showdown.

The Natural took to Twitter after his loss to compliment Guevara, even calling him a huge asset for AEW’s future. He writes, “Congratulation @sammyguevara. You’re an unbelievable asset to our company. Love ya kid.” Rhodes later added a picture of him hugging Guevara writing, “Nothing more important to me than these moments.”

The Spanish God would respond to Rhodes’ praise by writing, “Nothing but respect for

@dustinrhodes. Truly one of the greatest to ever do it.”

See the exchange below.

Congratulation @sammyguevara You're an unbelievable asset to our company. Love ya kid. #BattleOfTheBelts — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 9, 2022

Nothing more important to me than these moments. pic.twitter.com/Gn9fEQBUYa — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 9, 2022