AEW star Dustin Rhodes released a short video on his social media channels earlier today, where the Natural provides fans with an update on his condition following the vicious attack by Lance Archher on last night’s Rampage.

Rhodes had defeated Archer on the show via roll-up, but Archer got the last laugh but busting Rhodes open and slamming him through a table. In the video Rhodes says that he’s pretty sore and sustained a busted ear drum, but he doesn’t plan on missing any time.

“Got five stitches in the head, pretty sore. The main thing is that I have a busted ear drum, cannot hear out of it at all. Guess what? I’m in good spirits and I’m not going anywhere.”

You can watch the Natural’s full statement below.