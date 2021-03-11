AEW superstar Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to comment on the Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker lights out matchup, which will be the first women’s bout to headline an AEW event since the promotion began back in 2018. The Natural writes, ” know just how hard the ladies have worked for this. We making @aew history next week!!!”

Shawn Spears was also active on Twitter following last night’s main event angle, where the Chairman, FTR, and Tully Blanchard teamed up with Wardlow and MJF to beat down the Inner Circle. He writes, “Bitch and moan all you want. It’s happening. There’s a reason all of you that complain are on the other side of the guard rail….You can’t do what we do but desperately wish you could. And we know that you’ll still watch us.”