AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently joined Terrificon 2022 for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on AEW talents wanting to go to WWE now that Triple H is in charge of creative. Highlights from the interview are below.

On former WWE stars currently under AEW deals:

Did you see [Tony Khan’s] interview? Yeah, I mean you got the few that just left there [WWE] that are under five-year deals, right? So we got ‘em for a while. They’re not just gonna up and leave, you can’t do that. That’s what a contract is about.

Says if AEW stars wanna try their hand in WWE then they should go for it:

As far as anybody else that doesn’t have that deal, hey man, go for it, whatever. I think experience it if you want to. If you don’t like the current atmosphere, that’s a personal issue. You need to move on. Maybe they’ll do something different with you over there, you know what I mean? I think it’s going to be a change slowly with Triple H at the helm but it’s gonna be a good change, it’s not gonna be a bad change and if not, it’s gonna be a little bit of the same plus a little more wrestling I would say, a little more storytelling which will be great for the business and great for wrestling fans. Yeah, I mean you got so many places you can go now. But two places that really, really stand out are ours and theirs. You have to want one of those two and whatever you do, just make the best of it. If your contract’s up and you’ve had enough with AEW, go, get the f*ck out.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)